BRIEF-Interview-LBP Manufacturing president

Sept 5 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc : * Interview-lbp manufacturing inc says to sell "upshot" filters for makers of

single-serve coffee * Interview-lbp Manufacturing president says upshot to work w/ various brewers

including keurig, made by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc * Interview-lbp Manufacturing president declines to identify clients but says

is talking to several companies * Interview-lbp Manufacturing president says upshot is recyclable