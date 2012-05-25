CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Independent director Daft quits Green Mountain board

* Says Daft resigns for personal reasons
* Cuts board size from nine to eight
* Observers say timing makes departure look more significant
* Green Mountain shares slip 0.4 pct after hours
By Mihir Dalal and Martinne Geller
May 24 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
independent director Douglas Daft resigned from the
board this week, at a time when concerns about slowing growth
and allegations of accounting malpractice have hammered the
stock.
Green Mountain, the maker of Keurig one-cup coffee brewers,
reported the resignation of the former Coca-Cola Co CEO
late on Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Green Mountain's board has been under increased scrutiny
since the company's founder and former chairman, Robert Stiller,
and a senior director were demoted earlier this month for
selling company shares due to margin calls du ring a period when
trading by insiders was prohibited.
Daft, 69, resigned from the board on May 22 for personal
reasons, including "extensive overseas and travel commitments,"
and not because of any disagreement over the running of the
company, Green Mountain said in the filing.
Daft retired from the board of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc
last month following the publisher's annual meeting. He did not
stand for re-election.
Daft, who originally hails from Australia, remains on the
board of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which is undergoing
investigations by the U.S. and Mexican governments into bribery
allegations related to its Mexico business.
Even though Green Mountain said the resignation was
personal, observers said the timing could raise eyebrows.
"It's always tricky when you're trying to read someone's
soul from afar ... but obviously, any changes at such a critical
time are going to be looked upon a certain way," said an analyst
who did not have clearance to speak to the press and therefore
declined to be identified by name.
Green Mountain shares fell 0.4 percent to $25 in afterhours
trade.
LOSING CONFIDENCE?
Green Mountain's once high-flying stock has lost 78 percent
of its value since touching a life high of nearly $116 last
September after well-known short seller David Einhorn questioned
the company's accounting practices and growth potential in an
investor presentation.
Two disappointing quarters out of the three that followed
Einhorn's presentation further eroded investor confidence in the
management.
"The most important thing right now in everybody's mind is,
'Is this company well?'," said Bevmark Consulting CEO Tom Pirko.
"What's really going on inside? Can they get their act
together?"
"The company right now has to find a way to inspire
confidence, and even the resignation of a board member is
something that just moves us further away from the company
appearing to be in good health," he added.
A call to Daft's home in Florida was unanswered. Other board
members could not immediately be reached.
Daft was the most recent addition to the board, joining the
Vermont-based company in late 2009. Out of the eight remaining
members, five have been on the board since the 1990s.
Of those eight, six are considered independent by Nasdaq
rules, the company has said. One of them is Hinda Miller, a
state senator from Vermont, where Green Mountain is based.
Green Mountain, which on Thursday said it would cut its
board size to eight from nine, has been facing an ongoing SEC
inquiry since September 2010 into its revenue recognition
practices and its relationship with a key distributor.