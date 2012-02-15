Green Mountain launches new brewer to battle increased competition

Feb 15 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
will sell a premium line of Keurig brewers to help it
cope with increased competition in the fast-growing single-cup
coffee market.
The Waterbury, Vermont-based company said the new brewer,
called the Vue, has the ability to brew a stronger and bigger
cuppa, and it expects to offer up to 50 compatible varieties of
"K-Cups" -- coffee refills -- by the end of June.
Green Mountain said its brewers, priced at about $250, would
be available for purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
stores and on its website in the coming weeks.
Green Mountain is the market leader in the single-cup coffee
market, but the company is facing increased competition from the
likes of Nestle SA, Kraft Foods, Starbucks
and Sara Lee Corp.
The company's growth has been aided by patents covering the
technology used in the Keurig brewers and coffee packs, but its
K-Cup patents are due to expire in September this year.
Some analysts have said the new brewer can help Green
Mountain cope with increased competition when the patents
expire.
The new brewer "moves the goalposts further away from the
competition and we see little, if any, impact from K-Cup patent
expiration," Janney Capital Markets analyst Mitchell Pinheiro
said in a client note.
Vue coffee packs will include a new K-Cup with a separate
dairy frother, which will help the company compete with espresso
offerings by rivals.
Green Mountain is separately working with top Italian
roaster Luigi Lavazza SpA to make an espresso machine that will
be a direct competitor of the Nespresso machines by Nestle.
The company also said it reached an agreement with J.M.
Smucker Co to sell the Folger's and Millstone brands on
the Vue system.
Shares of Green Mountain were down two percent at $65.55 on
Wednesday afternoon on the Nasdaq.