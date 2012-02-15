UPDATE 1-Green Mountain launches new brewer to battle increased competition

By Mihir Dalal and Chris Peters

Feb 15 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters will sell a premium line of Keurig brewers to help it cope with increased competition in the fast-growing single-cup coffee market.

The Waterbury, Vermont-based company said the new brewer, called the Vue, has the ability to brew a stronger and bigger cup of coffee, and it expects to offer up to 50 compatible varieties of "Vue packs" -- coffee refills -- by the end of June.

Green Mountain said its brewers, priced at about $250, would be available for purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc stores and on its website in the coming weeks.

Green Mountain is the market leader in the single-cup coffee market, but the company is facing increased competition from the likes of Nestle SA, Kraft Foods, Starbucks and Sara Lee Corp.

The company's growth has been aided by patents covering the technology used in the Keurig brewers and coffee packs, but patents on the K-Cup coffee packs are due to expire in September this year.

Some analysts have said the new brewer can help Green Mountain cope with increased competition when the patents expire.

The Vue brewer "moves the goalposts further away from the competition and we see little, if any, impact from K-Cup patent expiration," Janney Capital Markets analyst Mitchell Pinheiro said in a client note.

Vue packs will include a new coffee variety with a separate dairy frother, which will help the company compete with espresso offerings by rivals.

Green Mountain is separately working with top Italian roaster Luigi Lavazza SpA to make an espresso machine that will be a direct competitor of the Nespresso machines by Nestle.

The company also said it reached an agreement with J.M. Smucker Co to sell the Folger's and Millstone brands on the Vue system.

Shares of Green Mountain were down two percent at $65.79 on Wednesday afternoon on the Nasdaq. The stock has risen 26 percent since Feb. 1, when the company reported strong quarterly results.