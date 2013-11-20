BRIEF-Green Mountain Coffee Roasters reports Q4 earnings of $0.83 per share

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc : * Reports full fiscal year and fourth quarter fiscal 2013 results * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $964.6 million * Sees 2014 net sales growth in the high single digits over fiscal year 2013 * Says board of directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization of
up to $1 billion * Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.75 to $3.85 * Sees capital investment in the range of $400 million to $450 million in 2014 * Says new share repurchase program will take effect upon completion of the
company's current program * Sees Q1 net sales growth of low-to-mid single digits * Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in a range of $0.85 to $0.90 * Says for FY 2014, expect net sales growth in high single digits with some
variability quarter-to-quarter * Coffee - anticipate rolling out new products to customers and managing
transition from prior generations of products in FY 2014 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $4.69 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: