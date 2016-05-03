Green Plains sees 2016 U.S. ethanol exports little-changed year-over-year - CEO

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. ethanol exports are likely to total 800 million to 1 billion gallons this year, the chief executive of Green Plains Inc said on Tuesday, a number that would be little-changed from 2015 levels.
Exports started strong this year but buyers have been slow to book ahead this quarter, as people wait to see whether Brazilian ethanol prices will be competitive with U.S. gallons, said Todd Becker, President and CEO of the Omaha, Nebraska, biofuels producer said on an investor call.
Brazil, the other top producer of ethanol, is ramping up a bumper cane harvest.
Green Plains has locked in prices for about 50 percent of its second-quarter gallons, Becker said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.