UPDATE 2-Mortgage servicer Green Tree failed compliance tests -monitor

(Adds comment from Green Tree)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON May 14 Mortgage servicer Green Tree
failed more than one-quarter of tests that assess how it treats
struggling borrowers, a watchdog said on Wednesday, adding
further pressure on nonbank servicers who have faced increasing
concerns from regulators.
Green Tree, a subsidiary of Walter Investment Management
Corp, had acquired mortgage servicing rights from a unit
of Ally Financial Inc, which had earlier entered a
joint states-federal settlement that subjected it to the tests.
The report of Green Tree's failures comes from a monitor
appointed by states attorneys general to review compliance with
the settlement, a landmark $25 billion deal five banks including
Ally entered into with state and federal authorities in 2012.
According to the report from the independent monitor, Joseph
Smith, Green Tree failed eight of 29 tests that cover issues
including how it collects information for loan modification
requests, how it responds to complaints, and how it deals with
bankruptcy filings, among others.
The tests covered Green Tree's activities in the fourth
quarter of 2013, said Smith.
"We are dedicated to addressing these issues in a timely
manner and are confident that the implementation of our
corrective action plans will result in a positive outcome during
our next review cycle," Walter Investment Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Mark J. O'Brien said in a statement.
The company's shares fell as much as 6 percent on the news.
The other banks subject to the compliance metrics, Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and
Wells Fargo, passed all of the tests in the second half
of 2013, Smith said.
Last December, Smith found some of the banks had earlier
failed several tests.
"Overall, I'm encouraged by the testing results within this
report. I believe that these results, when compared to my
previous reports, show that, under the Settlement, servicers are
addressing problems quickly and effectively through focused
corrective action plans," Smith said in announcing his results.
Walter Investment Management, along with Ocwen Financial
Corp and Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc, have
been the most aggressive nonbank acquirers of servicing rights
on home loans. Walter was the ninth-biggest mortgage servicer in
the country in 2013, according to industry publication Inside
Mortgage Finance.
In February New York's financial regulator said he was
concerned about the explosive growth of nonbank mortgage
servicers, as banks have sought to unload servicing rights due
to the stronger capital requirements they are subject to. [ID:
nL2N0LH18O]
Ocwen was also subject to the tests based on servicing
rights it acquired from the former Ally subsidiary Residential
Capital, but passed all of them, the monitor said.
Last week the U.S. financial risk council also raised red
flags about new, potentially risky practices by nonbank mortgage
servicers, which it said are not regulated as carefully as
banks.
Mortgage servicers handle borrowers' accounts, processing
payments and handling foreclosure proceedings.
In March, Smith found that the banks who entered the 2012
deal provided more than the $19 billion in help to struggling
homeowners as required by the settlement.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Peter
Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Andrew
Hay)