公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 19:24 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greenway Medical sets IPO price range

Jan 18 Greenway Medical Technologies: * Initial public offering price of common stock expected to be between $11.00 and $13.00-SEC filing *Initial public offering of upto 5.3 million shares

