UPDATE 2-Greggs sales rise as Brits seek cheap indulgence

* 5 weeks to Jan. 7 like-for-like sales up 5.1 pct
* 52 weeks to Dec. 31 lfl sales up 1.4 pct
* Sees FY results in line with expectations
* Expects "marginally positive" lfl growth in 2012
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 11 Baker Greggs posted
better-than-expected sales over the Christmas and New year
period as cash-strapped Britons sought indulgence on the cheap,
snapping up record numbers of sweet mince pies, festive bakes
and giant gingerbread men.
The Newcastle, North East England-based firm, which also
sells bread, sandwiches, savouries, cakes and pastries to over 6
million customers a week, said on Wednesday sales at stores open
over a year jumped 5.1 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 7.
That compares with a third quarter rise of 0.8
percent.
Total sales rose 10.8 percent in the five week period,
partly reflecting 84 net new store openings during the year.
"Our great strength for value hit a chord again for
consumers," Chief Executive Ken McMeikan told reporters, noting
mild weather and a favourable trading pattern, with Christmas
Eve on a Saturday, also helped.
In the Christmas period the firm sold 7.5 million mince
pies, nearly 1 million festive bakes and 75,000 giant
gingerbread men.
For the 52 weeks to Dec. 31 total sales rose 5.8 percent,
with like-for-like sales up 1.4 percent, ahead of analyst
expectations of about 0.5 percent.
With British shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures,
store chains generally had a tough Christmas, using early
discounting to attract customers. They do not expect 2012 to be
much better.
LESS DISPOSABLE INCOME
Greggs, with its relatively low average transaction value of
just over 2 pounds, has fared better than most.
It forecast 2011 results in line with expectations and
"marginally positive" like-for-like sales growth in 2012 along
with a net 90 more new shop openings.
Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley is forecasting a 2011
pretax profit of 52.3 million pounds. "We continue to see Greggs
as a medium/long-term growth company, with sustained lfl growth
through 2011 a considerable achievement," he said.
With about 1,550 stores currently, Greggs has more outlets
in the UK than McDonald's and is targeting over 2,000.
McMeikan, a former Tesco and Sainsbury's
executive and British Navy veteran of the Falklands War, sees
2012 as a similar year for the consumer to 2011.
"I think they are going to continue to seek out tremendous
value, they are going to have less disposable income and
therefore they are going to continue to look for discounts and
promotions," he said.
With this in mind he said Greggs would continue to push its
"Meal Deal", which offers a sandwich, a drink and a packet of
crisps for 2.99 pounds, and re-introduce popular lines.
"We've actually had Facebook calls to bring back 'The Spicy
One," which he described as fajita-flavoured chicken breast
pieces in a creamy sauce with spicy pepperoni, wrapped in glazed
puff pastry with lattice decoration and a cheese topping.
The CEO added that while 2012 will continue to see commodity
price inflation, in areas such as sugar, pork and poultry,
overall it would not be at levels experienced in 2011.
Shares in Greggs, which prior to Wednesday's update had
increased by 15 percent over the last year, were down 0.1
percent at 518 pence at 1305 GMT, valuing the business at about
524 million pounds ($811.50 million), and outperforming the FTSE
Mid 250 index, down 0.4 percent.
Separately on Wednesday British grocer Sainsbury
beat Christmas sales forecasts, while youth fashion retailer
SuperGroup and home shopping firm N Brown
posted sales increases.