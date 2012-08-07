UPDATE 2-Summer washout hits Greggs profit

* H1 pretax profit 16.5 mln stg vs 17.3 mln stg

* H1 sales up 4.5 pct, like-for-like sales down 2.3 pct

* London stores l-f-l sales up over 10 pct last week

* Interim dividend 6 pence, up 3.4 pct

* Shares down 1.8 percent

By James Davey

LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's largest seller of food on the go, Greggs, posted a 4.5 percent fall in first-half profit on Tuesday, blaming the wettest April to June period since records began for keeping shoppers off the high street.

Greggs said the Olympics had boosted trade in London, with underlying sales in the capital up over 10 percent last week, but its shares fell nearly 2 percent as it cautioned the lot of British consumers was unlikely to improve in the second half.

Although inflation and unemployment are falling, Britain is still in recession and many retailers are hurting.

An industry survey on Tuesday showed British retail sales growth slowed in July as a sunny spell at the end of the month failed to make up for weeks of rain which depressed sales of summer clothes and other seasonal products.

Greggs, with its relatively low average transaction value of just over 2 pounds ($3.12), has fared better than most in the downturn. But it is not immune to the extremes of the British weather.

"As a weather-sensitive business it was inevitable that with the worst levels of rainfall between April and June since records began over a century ago and footfall down by over 7 percent on UK high streets our like-for-like sales were down 2.3 percent in the first half," Greggs CEO Ken McMeikan told reporters.

Greggs also noted there were some signs of future increases in global food ingredient costs, particularly wheat, but said it expected second-half margins to be in line with the same period in 2011.

The firm, which sells sandwiches, savouries, bread, cakes and pastries to 6 million customers a week, said total sales increased 4.5 percent to 350 million pounds in the six months to June 30, reflecting 33 net new store openings and the success of wholesaling frozen products such as sausage rolls through the Iceland chain of supermarkets.

Its pretax profit fell to 16.5 million pounds from 17.3 million pounds in the same period last year. An interim dividend of 6.0 pence, up 3.4 percent, is being paid.

Greggs trades from 1,604 UK stores, more than McDonald's , and is targeting more than 2,000. It plans a net 90 new stores in 2012-13.

The firm also plans to roll out franchised Greggs shops to a further 28 Moto motorway service stations, creating 500 jobs.

In May Greggs forced Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, into an embarrassing U-turn over his plan to impose a 20 percent VAT sales tax on fresh-baked savouries, such as Cornish pasties and steak bakes, that are sold warm, the so-called "pasty tax".

Shares in Greggs were down 9.2 pence at 496.6 pence at 0850 GMT, valuing the business at 505 million pounds.

"Falling footfall is likely to prove an ongoing trend over coming years, providing Greggs with a significant challenge," said analysts at retail research group Conlumino.