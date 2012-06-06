UPDATE 1-Greif results beat estimates, sees weak Europe demand

* Q2 adj EPS $0.77 vs est $0.74

* Q2 sales rises 4 pct to $1.10 bln

* Sees 2012 EBITDA $500-$525 mln vs $500-$550 mln earlier

June 6 Industrial packaging products maker Greif Inc posted quarterly profit above market estimates helped by higher sales at its largest rigid industrial packaging business, but cut its 2012 EBITDA outlook.

Greif said slow economic recovery in Europe will hurt its rigid industrial packaging and flexible products businesses there for the rest of the year.

The company said it now expects 2012 EBITDA between $500 million and $525 million, down from its prior view of $500 to $550 million.

February-April net income attributable rose to $36.8 million, or 63 cents per class A share, from $50.9 million, or 87 cents per class A share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

Sales rose about 4 percent to $1.10 billion. Net sales at Greif's rigid industrial packaging business jumped 8 percent to $802.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $1.09 billion for the second quarter according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company - which produces steel, plastic, corrugated and multiwall containers - closed at $44.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Greif stock was flat in extended trading.