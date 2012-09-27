FEATURE-U.S. builders put home buyers into credit boot camp

| Sept 27
Sept 27 In the post-housing crash world, Kelly
and Jeff Clark are the kind of people who are not supposed to
be able to buy a house.
For a down payment, they had exactly nothing. Their credit
scores were sub-par. But this Christmas, the Clarks will move
from their rundown rental into a brand new, four-bedroom home in
an amenity-loaded development outside of Lakeland, Florida. All
without paying a dime.
The Clarks were able to qualify for a mortgage because their
builder, Southern Homes, spent the summer putting them through a
financial boot camp. Bigger home builders such as D.R. Horton
Inc, Lennar and PulteGroup Inc are also offering
sophisticated financial advice to prospective home buyers who
would not normally qualify for loans.
These fiscal rehabs are one reason many builders are
boosting sales, even though mortgage lending is tight. Pulte
said in July that its financial program could help its sales for
some time. On Monday, Lennar Corp said revenue from home
sales rose 33 percent last quarter from the same quarter a year
earlier. Orders for homes rose 44 percent, helped by the 25
percent increase in membership in its Homebuyers Club since last
year.
Providing financial therapy solves a huge problem for the
builders: How to sell to first-time home buyers when s o many
yo unger consumers a re s a ddled wi th student debt and ba d c redit.
The financial advisors go by names such as "mortgage
advisors," "credit advocates" or "loan officers." They help
prospective customers create budgets and slash spending. Both
D.R. Horton and Lennar also help out with "credit repair," the
practice of analyzing credit reports to determine the best
stra t egies for raising scores as quickly as possible.
The buyers then get mortgages from the builders' own,
in-house lending arms.
But consumer advocates say there is an obvious conflict when
doling out financial advice. Instead of helping prospective
customers maximize wealth, advocates say builders' advisors
could be trying to suck as much money as possible out of buyers'
pockets.
"What it does is create a captive consumer where the builder
can charge a lot more," said Douglas Miller, executive director
of Consumer Advocates in American Real Estate, a nonprofit.
Homebuilders are often helping buyers get government-backed
loans that require no down payment, or a low down payment, so
taxpayers could be on the hook if buyers can't repay their
mortgages. Som e consumer experts fear that, j ust five years
after the biggest housing meltdown in generations, bui lders are
up to their old tricks again.
"You have people applying for loans that there's no way they
can pay, but it doesn't matter because the ability to repay
isn't the basis of the loan. It's the ability to pass
underwriting so the loan can be sold," says Washington,
D.C.-based bankruptcy attorney, Brett Weiss.
Builders say they are putting people in homes they can
afford and helping them achieve their dreams. Most loans that
banks are underwriting now meet stringent government standards.
For buyers with enough cash and income, buying a home can
lower monthly housing costs because mortgage rates are at r ecord
lows an d rents are surging. Monthly mortgage costs are lower
than rent in nearly every major U.S. metro area now, according
to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
CALL WHENEVER YOU NEED TO
Last year, executives at PulteGroup found that nearly 90
percent of younger buyers wanted to own a home. They loathed
throwing away money on rent each month.
"The dream of American home ownership has not died at all,"
said Pulte Vice President of marketing Fred Ehle. "It was
somewhat of a surprise to us."
But Gen X and Yers also had reservations about buying so
soon after watching the housing market crash and burn. T hey also
feared they would not qualify for a mortgage.
The number of people aged 25-to-34 who bought homes in 2011
fell to 27 percent, the lowest share in the past decade,
according to the National Association of Realtors. Rising
student debt has played at least some role in that decline,
analysts said. According to the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, about 50 percent of young people that started
college in 2003 were paying more than 10 percent of their income
on student debt.
In response, Pulte launched a mortgage advisor program,
whose members are buying houses at twice the rate of prospective
purchasers who do not participate.
The advisors hand-hold customers through the entire home
process, from picking the floor plan to arranging the mortgage
to taking as many calls as necessary to assuage fears.
"I could call whenever I needed to with whatever I needed,"
says program member Erin Shafer, a 23-year-old school teacher
who is buying a new home, along with her fiancé, in Woodstock,
Illinois.
The couple have student debt, but they had enough for a down
payment due to a relative's recent death. Pulte is giving them
$5,000 for closing costs, $3,000 worth for free appliances and a
mortgage.
THE INCUBATOR
The Clarks thought they would remain renters forever. But
early in the summer, a friend recommended that they meet with
Janet Backman, a grandmotherly sales agent for Southern Homes.
During that first meeting, Backman pored over the Clarks'
financials and decided to put them in what she calls her
"Incubator."
That's the process Backman uses to convert the
credit-challenged into home buyers within a matter of months. It
drives her crazy that people in her area pay more to rent then
to own.
The Clarks had no credit cards and paid for everything with
cash. So as Backman talked with them that first day, she
simultaneously signed them up for credit cards on the Capital
One website.
Then she told the couple that, if they made $50 worth of
purchases each month, but only paid the balance down to $25,
their credit scores would likely rise immediately.
Within a month, Backman got the couple's scores up enough to
qualify for the zero-down government-backed loan she secured for
them through a partner lender.
Southern Home's sales agents have sold 162 homes so far this
year, with nearly all getting similar advice and loan terms.
Says Backman: "Every time I hear about how hard it is to
purchase a home, I'm thinking, what planet are they living on?"