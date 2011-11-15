UPDATE 1-Nuveen Investments to buy 60 percent stake in Gresham

Nov 14 Nuveen Investments, a Chicago-based investment services provider, said on Monday it will buy a 60 percent stake in Gresham Investment Management, founded by major commodity index fund manager Henry Jarecki.

However, Gresham management and its investment team will maintain a significant minority ownership stake in the firm and continue to operate independently.

New York-based Gresham, also an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission, primarily focuses on energy and metals and manages about $14 billion for its customers globally.

Jarecki, a past governor of the Commodity Exchange Inc (COMEX), has been associated with commodity trading activities for over 40 years and is known in the precious metals business for his work with Mocatta Metals and Goldsmid, bullion dealers to the Bank of England.

Jarecki remains professor of psychiatry and an advisory council member of the Department of Psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, according to the Gresham website.

A report in the Financial Times newspaper said Jarecki was selling his controlling stake in the commodities boutique he established, in a bid to "step away from the futures market."

Nuveen Investments, which managed $207 billion as of Oct. 31, did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said it expects the transaction to close by the end of the year. (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta; Editing by Matt Driskill)