Grifols gets loan to back purchase of Novartis diagnostic unit

MADRID Jan 3 Spanish blood products group Grifols said on Friday it had signed a $1.5 billion bridge loan to back its purchase of the blood transfusion testing unit of Switzerland's Novartis, agreed last November.

Grifols said Nomura, BBVA and Morgan Stanley had provided the financing. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
