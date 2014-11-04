Spain's Grifols adj net profit up 29.4 pct, beats forecasts

MADRID Nov 4 Spain's Grifols posted a
better-than expected 29.4 percent rise in adjusted net profit to
435.2 million euros (544.04 million US dollar) for the nine
months to September, backed by solid sales and the purchase of a
diagnostics unit from Novartis.
The global plasma-derivatives products maker said revenues
rose 19.1 percent to 2.44 billion euros, matching expectations
in a Reuters poll of eight analysts, adjusted for non-recurring
items associated with the $1.7 billion acquisition. Adjusted net
profit had been expected at 426 million euros.
Its EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability which has
been under pressure and closely watched this year, stood at 32.5
percent nine-month period versus 33.7 percent a year ago in
adjusted terms.(1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Emma Pinedo; Editing by
Paul Day)