Tesco loses market share - Kantar

LONDON Dec 6 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, lost market share to rivals after it launched a price-cutting campaign in October, according to market research group Kantar Worldpanel.

Kantar said on Tuesday that Tesco was the only supermarket among the big four to see its share fall -- from 30.7 percent a year ago to 30.5 percent -- in the 12 weeks to Nov. 27.

It said Tesco's sales growth of 3.8 percent also fell behind market growth of 4.2 percent.

That market growth was down from 4.6 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Oct. 30, reported on Nov. 8, and below an inflation rate of 6.2 percent.

Kantar said Tesco's slippage, following the October launch of its 500-million-pound ($785 million) "Big Price Drop" initiative, was not wholly unexpected.

"With more products available for less, the amount of cash taken at the tills has understandably dropped. Despite this, Tesco has successfully attracted more shoppers to its stores through the promotion," said Kantar director Edward Garner.

"This strategy, coined 'self imposed deflation' by Tesco, is something we have seen in the past."

Tesco's initiative triggered responses from top rivals Asda , J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison.

Asda was the best performer of the largest four grocers, with sales up 5.3 percent, its strongest growth since December 2009 as the integration of the UK Netto stores is completed.

Morrison's growth was 4.8 percent, followed by 4.2 percent from Sainsbury.

Following is a summary of market share and sales:

12 weeks to 12 weeks to pct change

Nov 27, 2011 Nov 28, 2010

Total till roll 32,506,720 31,695,360 2.6 Total grocers 24,259,590 23,729,810 4.2 Total multiples 23,729,380 22,777,870 4.2

Market share (percent)

12 weeks to 12 weeks to pct change

Nov 27, 2011 Nov 28, 2010 in sales

Tesco 30.5 30.7 3.8 Total Asda 17.2 17.6 1.5 - Asda 17.1 17.0 5.3 - Netto 0.0 0.7 -95.7 Sainsbury 16.4 16.4 4.2 Morrison 12.1 12.0 4.8 Co-operative* 6.6 6.7 2.5 Somerfield* 0.0 0.3 -93.6 Waitrose 4.3 4.1 9.0 Aldi 3.5 3.1 15.4 Lidl 2.5 2.4 9.0 Iceland 1.9 1.8 11.0

* Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators.

Separately on Tuesday a survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said UK retailers last month suffered their biggest annual fall in underlying sales since May, as widespread discounts failed to lure in pre-Christmas shoppers.