UK grocers' price cuts curb discounters - Kantar

 LONDON, Nov 8 A step up in the price battle
between Britain's top grocers has not produced a clear winner,
though there are signs the move is taking the steam out of
hard-discount chains and reducing inflation for cash-strapped
shoppers. 	
 Market research group Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday
grocery sales rose 4.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Oct. 30, down
from 5.1 percent year-on-year growth in the 12 weeks to Oct. 2.	
 That was despite a pick-up in grocery price inflation to 6.1
percent from 5.7 percent, suggesting shoppers have been cutting
back on the amount they buy or switching to cheaper goods.	
 Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, launched a
price-cutting campaign last month to reverse a gradual drift
lower in its market share, triggering responses from top rivals
Asda , J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison .	
 "The end result would appear to be a zero-sum game, as the
performances from the big four show only marginal differences
this period, with no outright winner," Kantar said. 	
 There were signs the campaigns have been curbing some of the
recent rapid growth of hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, which saw
sales climb 18.8 percent and 8.9 percent respectively, down from
25.1 percent and 10.5 percent last month.	
 Morrisons remained the best performer of the largest four
grocers, with sales up 5.5 percent. Asda followed on 5.1
percent, the first time it has outperformed the market since the
beginning of 2010, with Tesco and Sainsbury both on 4.1 percent.	
 	

 Following is a summary of market share and sales. 	
               12 weeks to   12 weeks to   pct change
               Oct 30, 2011  Oct 31, 2010  
                                           
 Total till roll  30,547,910    29,501,480    3.5
 Total grocers    23,125,600    22,108,390    4.6
 Total multiples  22,597,040    21,616,070    4.5
	
 Market share (percent)	
               12 weeks to   12 weeks to   pct change 
               Oct 30, 2011  Oct 31, 2010  in sales
 Tesco            30.5          30.6          4.1
 Total Asda       17.3          17.8          1.7
 - Asda           17.2          17.2          5.1
 - Netto          0.1           0.7           -84.5
 Sainsbury        16.1          16.2          4.1
 Morrison         11.8          11.7          5.5
 Co-operative*    6.8           6.8           5.5
 Somerfield*      0.0           0.5           -95.9
 Waitrose         4.4           4.2           10.0
 Aldi             3.4           3.0           18.8
 Lidl             2.5           2.4           8.9
 Iceland          1.9           1.7           11.6
	
 * Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores
were sold to win approval from competition regulators.	
	
 (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)

