UK grocers' price cuts curb discounters - Kantar

LONDON, Nov 8 A step up in the price battle between Britain's top grocers has not produced a clear winner, though there are signs the move is taking the steam out of hard-discount chains and reducing inflation for cash-strapped shoppers.

Market research group Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday grocery sales rose 4.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Oct. 30, down from 5.1 percent year-on-year growth in the 12 weeks to Oct. 2.

That was despite a pick-up in grocery price inflation to 6.1 percent from 5.7 percent, suggesting shoppers have been cutting back on the amount they buy or switching to cheaper goods.

Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, launched a price-cutting campaign last month to reverse a gradual drift lower in its market share, triggering responses from top rivals Asda , J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison .

"The end result would appear to be a zero-sum game, as the performances from the big four show only marginal differences this period, with no outright winner," Kantar said.

There were signs the campaigns have been curbing some of the recent rapid growth of hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, which saw sales climb 18.8 percent and 8.9 percent respectively, down from 25.1 percent and 10.5 percent last month.

Morrisons remained the best performer of the largest four grocers, with sales up 5.5 percent. Asda followed on 5.1 percent, the first time it has outperformed the market since the beginning of 2010, with Tesco and Sainsbury both on 4.1 percent.

Following is a summary of market share and sales.

12 weeks to 12 weeks to pct change

Oct 30, 2011 Oct 31, 2010

Total till roll 30,547,910 29,501,480 3.5 Total grocers 23,125,600 22,108,390 4.6 Total multiples 22,597,040 21,616,070 4.5

Market share (percent)

12 weeks to 12 weeks to pct change

Oct 30, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 in sales Tesco 30.5 30.6 4.1 Total Asda 17.3 17.8 1.7 - Asda 17.2 17.2 5.1 - Netto 0.1 0.7 -84.5 Sainsbury 16.1 16.2 4.1 Morrison 11.8 11.7 5.5 Co-operative* 6.8 6.8 5.5 Somerfield* 0.0 0.5 -95.9 Waitrose 4.4 4.2 10.0 Aldi 3.4 3.0 18.8 Lidl 2.5 2.4 8.9 Iceland 1.9 1.7 11.6

* Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)