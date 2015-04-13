版本:
2015年 4月 13日

Dutch court will rule in Groningen gas suit on Tuesday

AMSTERDAM, April 13 A Dutch court said on Monday it plans to issue a provisional ruling on April 14 in a lawsuit challenging the government's gas production policy at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest.

In a statement, the Council of State said it would publish the written ruling on its website on Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)
