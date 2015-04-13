UPDATE 1-Dutch court will rule in Groningen gas suit on Tuesday

BRIEF-Seacor Holdings enters into several agreements with Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with Seacor Marine
(Adds reasons for the suit)
AMSTERDAM, April 13 A Dutch court said on Monday it plans to issue a provisional ruling on April 14 in a lawsuit challenging the government's gas production policy at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest.
In a statement, the Council of State said it would publish the written ruling on its website on Tuesday afternoon.
In the suit, groups from the province of Groningen are seeking to have production reduced, arguing that the government has failed to take seriously the threat to citizens' safety from the earthquakes production can cause.
At a hearing earlier this month, the presiding judge said he was unlikely to drastically curtail production, given that the Dutch government is already reviewing plans for the field.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, May 12 The London Metal Exchange (LME) is intent on enticing more investors to halt a slide in trading volumes, but users fear its plans could cause further erosion and even shake the foundations of its benchmark contracts.
* Tecnoglass reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 outlook