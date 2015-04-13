版本:
UPDATE 1-Dutch court will rule in Groningen gas suit on Tuesday

(Adds reasons for the suit)

AMSTERDAM, April 13 A Dutch court said on Monday it plans to issue a provisional ruling on April 14 in a lawsuit challenging the government's gas production policy at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest.

In a statement, the Council of State said it would publish the written ruling on its website on Tuesday afternoon.

In the suit, groups from the province of Groningen are seeking to have production reduced, arguing that the government has failed to take seriously the threat to citizens' safety from the earthquakes production can cause.

At a hearing earlier this month, the presiding judge said he was unlikely to drastically curtail production, given that the Dutch government is already reviewing plans for the field.

