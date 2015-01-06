UPDATE 1-Janus' Bill Gross warns on risky assets in 2015

(Updates adding more quotes starting in fourth paragraph.)
NEW YORK Jan 6 Closely watched bond investor
Bill Gross on Tuesday advised caution for investors in the year
ahead, suggesting that 2015 will not be a year of outsized
gains.
"Be cautious and content with low positive returns in 2015.
The time for risk taking has passed," Gross, who oversees the
Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, wrote in his
monthly investment outlook.
Gross titled his letter "Ides," as in the Ides of March, and
warned investors to stay vigilant.
"When the year is done, there will be minus signs in front
of returns for many asset classes. The good times are over," he
wrote.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Pimco
co-founder Bill Gross started managing in October, attracted an
estimated $770 million in November, bringing its assets to more
than $1.2 billion, according to Morningstar data.
Previously, in a collection of investment views released on
Monday on the Janus Capital site, Gross had noted expectations
for low global growth in 2015.
In those views, he noted that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
find itself challenged to raise interest rates in 2015, despite
its recent signaling that tighter policy could be on the way.
On Tuesday, he went further, saying that "at some future
date ... asset returns in many categories may turn negative."
Should that happen, he wrote, investors should consider
"high-quality assets with stable cash flows" such as "Treasury
and high-quality corporate bonds, as well as equities of lightly
levered corporations with attractive dividends and diversified
revenues both operationally and geographically."
Gross, long known and still considered the world's "Bond
King," quit bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco)
on Sept. 26 for distant rival Janus. Two sources had told
Reuters he was expected to be fired the next day.
Gross helped launch Pimco more than four decades ago and
built it into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse, only to see
his reputation suffer after a run of lackluster returns, more
than a year-and-a-half of outflows from Pimco's flagship fund,
and unflattering stories about his management style.
At Janus, Gross' monthly outlooks have continued the mix of
investing advice and quirky asides for which he's been known.
The January letter, for example, referred to Father Time as a
"grumpy old codger" and opened with a cartoon depicting the
passing of last year and beginning of this.
"2015 may see a continuing round of musical chairs as
riskier asset categories become less and less desirable," he
wrote on Tuesday.
