BRIEF-Bill Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 26 * William Gross' latest resignation from PIMCO was going to be accepted tomorrow and he resigned before that - source * There is a detailed succession plan ready to be announced at PIMCO - source * PIMCO was thoroughly prepared for Gross' exit, pimco was not caught unaware -source * Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source * Gross has walked away from PIMCO without a severance package - source * PIMCO's William Gross had been clashing with the executive committee and had threatened to quit multiple times - source
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015