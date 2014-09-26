版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日

BRIEF-PIMCO says William Gross will leave the firm, effective immediately

Sept 26 * Pimco says William Gross, has resigned and will leave the firm, effective immediately * PIMCO says over course of the year it became increasingly clear "firm's leadership and bill have fundamental differences about how to take PIMCO forward"

