UPDATE 1-Group 1 Automotive posts higher profit

Oct 25 U.S. auto retailer Group 1 Automotive Inc posted a higher third-quarter profit as sales of both new and used vehicles improved.

Houston-based Group 1, which owns and operates auto dealerships in the United States and United Kingdom, said third-quarter net income was $21.5 million, or 94 cents a share, up from $19 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.04 a share. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to $1.57 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $1.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the No. 4 U.S. auto dealer group closed at $44.18 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.