Helvetia buy of Groupama portfolio approved in EU

BRUSSELS Nov 12 Swiss insurer Helvetia
Insurance secured EU regulatory approval on Monday to
acquire a shipping insurance portfolio from French insurer
Groupama.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
it did not believe the transaction raised competition concerns.
"Given the relatively low combined market shares of the
parties and the presence of a number of strong and credible
competitors, the Commission concluded that the transaction would
not raise competition concerns," it said in a statement.
The portfolio, currently housed in Groupama unit Gan
Eurocourtage, includes marine and transport insurance contracts
and related brokerage businesses.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)