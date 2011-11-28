UPDATE 1-Groupama targets 1.8 bln euros from asset sales-source

* Selling 44 pct of SILIC, disposing of GAN Eurocourtage
* Group is suffering capital adequacy problems
* French peers, Japan's Tokio Marine could be interested
buyers
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Nov 28 Groupama is
hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from the sale of a 44
percent stake in real estate company SILIC and the
disposal of insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage, a source familiar
with the company's thinking said.
The French mutual insurer is hoping to raise 800 million
euros by the end of the year by selling its stake in SILIC, and
is currently in preliminary discussions with several real estate
and insurance companies for this purpose, the source said.
Groupama is also exploring a sale of its brokerage unit GAN
Eurocourtage, which it will not offload for less than 1 billion
euros, the source said.
The company, hampered by bigger-than-average investments in
equities and distressed eurozone government bonds, is the first
big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems as a
result of the sovereign debt crisis.
French insurers AXA, CNP Assurances and
Japan's Tokio Marine could be among the interested parties for
GAN Eurocourtage, the source and one banker that advises
European insurance companies said.
Groupama is hoping to agree a deal for SILIC quite quickly
because selling a stake is easier to execute than carving out a
division that would also impact staff and jobs, the source
added.
SILIC has a market capitalisation of 1.18 billion euros.
The sector banker cautioned that it would be difficult to
make a profit on any asset sales at the moment, however,
especially for a company under financial stress like Groupama.
The insurer attracted scrutiny from French regulator
Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP) when its solvency margins,
usually above its peers at near 200 percent, plummeted to 117
percent this year, the first source said.
Ousted chief executive Jean Azema said in August that the
group's net exposure to Portugal, Greece and Ireland "was adding
up to 770 million euros," at the end of June, while net exposure
to Italy was 1.5 billion euros.
SILIC's main property assets are concentrated at three
business parks close to Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle
airports, and the La Defense business district in Paris.
Groupama, SILIC, AXA, CNP Assurances declined to comment.
Tokio Marine were not available for immediate comment.
