Groupama mulls opening capital to investors-report

PARIS Nov 8 French mutual insurer Groupama may sell a stake in itself to outside investors as it seeks to strenghten its capital and restore its solvency margin, Les Echos reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The newspaper said the insurer had had informal contacts with several potential foreign investors, including reinsurers Swiss Re and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), as well as Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), Warren Buffett's holding company.

Groupama is also considering the sale of some assets to bolster its capital, but no decision has yet been taken, the newspaper said.

No one at Groupama was immediately available to comment.

The company last month replaced its long-standing chief executive with new management that would seek to boost its financial strength.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)