UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley, Ricol for Groupama rescue--sources

* Groupama appoints banks to assess options--sources

* Groupama could sell assets, seek investors--sources

By Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard

LONDON, Nov 9 French mutual insurer Groupama has selected Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to explore strategic options to improve its solvency ratio, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"It's a long-term mandate that was confirmed by the new management," one of the people said.

The investment bank will advise alongside boutique Ricol Lasteyrie, which is headed by Rene Ricol, a close friend of French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who has advised the government on the financial crisis.

Groupama has the option to sell off some of its assets and could need to raise as much as two billion euros, said a second person advising European financial services companies, anticipating a break-up of the French group.

According to reports, Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX, Munich RE Group AG (MUVGn.DE) and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) are also among potential investors in the group.

The French insurer fired its long-standing CEO Jean Azema on Oct. 25, after two ratings agencies cut its long-term ratings in September. [ID:nN1E79N20Q]

Groupama took big losses on two of the main equity stakes in its portfolio, French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and water group Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA).

Thierry Martel took over as chief executive, with Christian Collin as deputy chief executive.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Groupama could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard; editing by Simon Robinson and Andre Grenon)