UPDATE 1-Swiss Re team ahead for Groupama's Eurocourtage -sources

By Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley
LONDON, April 24 Swiss Re and its
private equity partners Apax and PAI are in pole position to
acquire Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage unit for about 600 million
euros ($792.18 million), people familiar with the situation
said.
The Swiss reinsurance group teamed up with the private
equity firms to reassure the French regulator, Autorite de
Controle Prudentiel (ACP), over the long-term ownership of the
business, the people said.
Discussions between French mutual insurer Groupama and
Allianz are also progressing after the German insurer
recently improved its initial 200 million euros bid, the people
added.
A third consortium led by private equity firm Advent and
including another reinsurer is also getting close to making an
offer, the people said.
Groupama told Reuters that it is hoping to sign a deal by
the end of May.
Outside France, the mutual insurer recently put its Spanish
insurance business up for sale. The unit is worth about 500
million euros and is likely to attract mainly Spanish insurance
companies, the people said.
Groupama's Turkish insurance business could be the next
asset on the block, the people said.
Although a formal sale has yet to start, Groupama has
already received plenty of interest for the fast-growing
business which could help it to raise an additional 300 million
euros, the people said.
Groupama recently sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in media
and transport investment group Bollore, the latest in
a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.
It could also sell its 6.9 percent stake in Eiffage
, according to the CEO of the French construction
group, although a decision has yet to be taken.
Last year, Groupama raised 500 million euros for its life
insurance unit, GAN Vie, through its regional insurance network.
The French insurer was forced to sell units as well as
stakes it owned in several listed companies as the regulator
urged it to shore up its solvency margin, which was hurt by the
firm's exposure to the sovereign debt crisis and a depressed
equity market.
In December, Groupama sold its 44 percent stake in SILIC, a
real estate company, to French peer Icade in return
for a 300 million-euro investment from Icade's owner, Caisse des
Depots (CDC).
Groupama posted a 1.81 billion-euro ($2.36 billion)
full-year loss last month after writedowns on equities in its
portfolio as well as on Greek debt.