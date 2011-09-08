UPDATE 1-Groupe Aeroplan inks deal with US marketing co

BRIEF-Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016
* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)
Sept 8 Canada's Groupe Aeroplan said it bought a minority stake in Cardlytics, a U.S.-based transaction marketing company, for $23 million and signed a long-term deal with it to get access to top retailers.
Groupe Aeroplan, which operates Air Canada's ACa.TO frequent flyer program, however, did not disclose details of the equity participation.
The deal further complements its full-suite loyalty services offering in the financial services sector, Chief Executive Rupert Duchesne said.
Cardlytics uses individual financial card information to provide consumers with personalized merchant offers.
TD Securities was the financial adviser to Groupe Aeroplan.
Shares of Groupe Aeroplan closed at C$12.04 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: