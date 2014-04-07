BRIEF- GBL says supports Lafarge-Holcim merger proposal

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 7 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
* Approves the merger proposal between Lafarge and Holcim
* GBL, the largest shareholder of Lafarge with a stake of 21 pct, supports this merger
* Financial and accounting impacts resulting from this transaction will be determined as the transaction evolves
* Upon completion, GBL would hold approximately 10 pct in the new entity
* GBL will contribute all its Lafarge shares to the exchange offer which will be launched by Holcim after receipt of all regulatory approvals Further company coverage:
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------