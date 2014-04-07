版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 13:43 BJT

BRIEF- GBL says supports Lafarge-Holcim merger proposal

April 7 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

* Approves the merger proposal between Lafarge and Holcim

* GBL, the largest shareholder of Lafarge with a stake of 21 pct, supports this merger

* Financial and accounting impacts resulting from this transaction will be determined as the transaction evolves

* Upon completion, GBL would hold approximately 10 pct in the new entity

* GBL will contribute all its Lafarge shares to the exchange offer which will be launched by Holcim after receipt of all regulatory approvals Further company coverage:
