版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 01:04 BJT

Groupon buys restaurant reservation company Savored

Sept 24 Online daily deals provider Groupon Inc said on Monday that it acquired restaurant reservation company Savored. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

