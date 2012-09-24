UPDATE 1-Groupon buys restaurant reservation company Savored

By Alistair Barr

Sept 24 Groupon Inc said on Monday that it acquired restaurant reservation company Savored to help its daily deal website expand in the dining category.

Savored works with more than 1,000 restaurants in the United States to fill empty tables through a service that offers diners automatic discounts of up to 40 percent off their bill. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Savored may be combined with Groupon Now!, a service that lets restaurant owners post discounted offers quickly to fill empty tables during slow periods. "Savored`s platform nicely complements Groupon`s efforts in yield management, an area we`ve pioneered with Groupon Now!," Dan Roarty, vice president of Groupon Now, said in a statement.

Groupon Now! has been slow to take off in some cities because there needs to be a lot of merchants in a small area for it to work well.