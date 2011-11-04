版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 22:29 BJT

Groupon CEO says IPO 'small milestone'

Nov 4 Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) Chief Executive Andrew Mason said Friday that the company's initial public offering is a "small milestone," according to a blog on the daily deal company's website.

"With our IPO behind us, I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead," Mason, who co-founded Groupon in 2008, also wrote in the blog. (Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐