Groupon to seek new directors for board - report

NEW YORK, April 24 Online coupon company Groupon Inc is recruiting at least two new members to its board of directors after it had to revise fourth-quarter results last month, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Groupon in March revised its first results posted as a public company, trimming revenue by $14.3 million. The company also said it found a material weakness in controls over its financial statements.

Groupon is seeking to hire a director who could eventually become chairman of its audit committee, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the plan is private.

Chief financial officers at public companies are among the potential candidates, the person told Bloomberg.

A Groupon spokesman told Reuters it is normal for companies that have recently become public to consider expanding their board. He declined to comment further.