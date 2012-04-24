Groupon to seek new directors for board - report

NEW YORK, April 24 Online coupon company Groupon
Inc is recruiting at least two new members to its board
of directors after it had to revise fourth-quarter results last
month, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar
with the matter.
Groupon in March revised its first results posted as a
public company, trimming revenue by $14.3 million. The company
also said it found a material weakness in controls over its
financial statements.
Groupon is seeking to hire a director who could eventually
become chairman of its audit committee, Bloomberg reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be
named because the plan is private.
Chief financial officers at public companies are among the
potential candidates, the person told Bloomberg.
A Groupon spokesman told Reuters it is normal for companies
that have recently become public to consider expanding their
board. He declined to comment further.