公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 23:39 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Groupon: Evercore Partners cuts price target

(Corrects spelling of Evercore Partners in headline and text)

Feb 28 Groupon Inc : * Evercore Partners cuts price target to $4.30 from $5.00; rating underweight
