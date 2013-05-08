版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Groupon up 8.1 percent in extended trade

NEW YORK May 8 Groupon Inc : * Up 8.1 percent in extended trade after Q1 results
