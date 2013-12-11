版本:
BRIEF-Groupon up 2.9 percent premarket; Wells Fargo raises to outperform rating

NEW YORK Dec 11 Groupon Inc : * Up 2.9 percent to $10.33 in premarket; Wells Fargo raises to outperform rating
