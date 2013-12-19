版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Groupon shares up 3.8 pct in premarket trading

NEW YORK Dec 19 Groupon Inc : * Shares up 3.8 percent in premarket trading
