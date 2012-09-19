版本:
BRIEF-Groupon says launching new payments service that offers local businesses the lowest rates on credit card trasactions

Sept 19 Groupon Inc : * Says launching new payments service that offers local businesses the lowest

rates on credit card trasactions * Says new "Groupon payments" service is built into the latest version of the

Groupon merchants app for the iphone and ipod touch * Says ran a successful pilot of Groupon payments service in the San Francisco

bay area

