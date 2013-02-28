CORRECTED-BRIEF-Groupon: Evercore Partners cuts price target

(Corrects spelling of Evercore Partners in headline and text)

Feb 28 Groupon Inc : * Evercore Partners cuts price target to $4.30 from $5.00; rating underweight