Groupon's European business affected by weaker economy-CEO

Aug 13 Groupon Inc's European business has been affected by weaker economic conditions in Europe, Chief Executive Andrew Mason said during a conference call with analysts on Monday.

Mason said higher priced deals in Europe saw less demand.

Groupon's third-quarter profit outlook, which was lower than Wall Street expectations, reflects uncertainty in Europe and gives the company room to make investments to improve its performance in the region, Chief Financial Officer Jason Child said.

