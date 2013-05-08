Groupon board forms search committee to find new CEO-exec

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Groupon Inc's board of directors has formed a special committee that has begun a search for a new chief executive for the world's largest daily deal company, Ted Leonsis, interim co-CEO of the company, said on Wednesday.
Groupon's current leadership team is "gelling very very nicely," giving the search committee more time to find "the ideal long-term CEO," Leonsis added, during a conference call with analysts.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.