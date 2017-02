SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Groupon Inc's share of revenue from the sale of daily deals, known as the "take rate," rose to 41.3 percent in the first quarter from 40 percent in 2011's final three months, Chief Financial Officer Jason Child told Reuters.

Investors had worried that merchants who sell deals through Groupon would ramp up pressure on the company, to try and reduce the amount of revenue Groupon keeps on every coupon sold.