Groupon China JV lays off some staff - report

SHANGHAI Aug 5 Groupon's joint venture in
China, Gaopeng, is laying off some staff in the face of stiff
competition in the domestic group-buying sector, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Friday, quoting sources.
Daily-deals website Groupon entered China in February
through a tie-up with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and
has faced intense competition from the start.
"Recently it seems that almost every week there are groups
of people leaving the company," a Gaopeng source was quoted as
saying.
Gaopeng Chief Operating Officer Yun Ouyang was quoted as
saying that there were no layoffs, but there was a "staff
adjustment" and underperformers were leaving.
Gaopeng could not be reached for comment.
The newspaper reported that the layoffs started in April,
and in June department heads were asked to cut up to 5 percent
of employees.
Gaopeng, has a small slice of the group-buying market in
China, falling behind more popular sites such as Lashou,
Meituan, Wuwutuan.
