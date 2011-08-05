UPDATE 2-Groupon cutting 'underperformers' in China

(Rewrites with Groupon comment)
SHANGHAI Aug 5 Groupon Inc said on Friday that
it is cutting some underperforming staff at its Chinese joint
venture Gaopeng.
The largest daily-deals website entered China in February
through a tie-up with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
and has faced intense competition from the start.
[ID:nTOE71R01J]
"As part of our normal process of establishing a high
talent bar, we are optimizing our Gaopeng sales staff and
releasing several underperformers," a Groupon spokesman told
Reuters. "This is a natural part of our growth in China, and
was part of Groupon's growth process in most other countries."
The 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday that
Groupon was laying off some staff. Cuts started in April and in
June department heads were asked to cut up to 5 percent of
employees, the newspaper said.
A spokesperson for Gaopeng said talks of layoffs were just
a rumor and there was only some "normal personnel adjustment."
Gaopeng, has a small slice of the group-buying market in
China, behind more popular sites such as Lashou, Meituan,
Wuwutuan.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee and Alistair Barr; Editing by
Kazunori Takada, Jacqueline Wong and Gerald E. McCormick)