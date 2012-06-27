Groupon's China unit to merge with Tencent deal site

SHANGHAI, June 27 Groupon Inc's Gaopeng
China joint venture with Tencent Holdings will merge
with another Chinese daily-deal website to form a new company,
Gaopeng said.
Gaopeng has faced stiff competition in China where the
daily-deals sector has thousands of competitors and it laid off
workers last year to cut underperformers.
The company said in a statement late on Tuesday it will
merge with lifestyle daily-deals website, FTuan, which is also
backed by Tencent. Groupon will be a minority shareholder in the
new company, as it is in Gaopeng. Financial terms of the deal
were not disclosed.
The new company will be managed by senior executives from
FTuan and Gaopeng and will maintain separate brands.
At the end of last year, Gaopeng only had a small portion of
the market as gauged by unique visitors compared to market
leaders Lashou and Meituan, according to data from research firm
Analysys International.
China's group buying industry was worth 1.73 billion yuan
($271.89 million) in the first quarter this year, according to
Beijing research firm iResearch.