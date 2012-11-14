Groupon names Raman chief operating officer

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 Groupon Inc said on Wednesday that it promoted Kal Raman to chief operating officer, giving the executive more power as the world's largest daily deal company tries to turn around its struggling international businesses.

Raman joined the company in April and was previously Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Operations. As COO, he will continue to report to Chief Executive Andrew Mason and oversee the company's global sales and operations, Groupon said.