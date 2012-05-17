版本:
Groupon CEO, founders to keep shares after lockup

NEW YORK May 17 Groupon Inc Chief Executive Andrew Mason and the company's other founders are planning to keep their shares in the company after a trading lock-up expires on June 1.

"We have no intention to sell," Mason told investors during a webcast of a conference call on Thursday, adding that he believes in the long-term future of the online coupon company.

