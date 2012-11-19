Tiger Global discloses 65 mln class-A share holding in Groupon

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
Nov 19 Tiger Global Management, a technology focused hedge fund run by Chase Coleman, disclosed a stake of 65 million class A shares in Groupon Inc on Monday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The stake represents 9.9 percent of total Groupon Class A shares outstanding, the filing said.
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering