版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 06:27 BJT

Tiger Global discloses 65 mln class-A share holding in Groupon

Nov 19 Tiger Global Management, a technology focused hedge fund run by Chase Coleman, disclosed a stake of 65 million class A shares in Groupon Inc on Monday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The stake represents 9.9 percent of total Groupon Class A shares outstanding, the filing said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐