UPDATE 2-Groupon loss, weak sales clobber shares

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Net loss 8 cts a share vs year earlier $1.08 loss
* Higher overseas taxes led to net loss
* Shares down 13 pct after hours
By Alistair Barr
Feb 8 Groupon Inc reported a loss on Wednesday as user growth slowed from the breakneck pace of past quarters, potentially signaling consumer fatigue with daily deals and wiping 13 percent off its shares.
In its first results report since going public, the daily deals company founded by music major Andrew Mason said it recorded higher taxes overseas that resulted in a net loss, although Wall Street had on average bet on a small profit.
Worldwide active users - those who bought a deals coupon, or groupon, within the past 12 months - rose 20 percent quarter on quarter to over 33 million at the end of December, the company said.
That marked a 275 percent jump from the same period a year earlier, but analysts said it was lower than expected, while others pointed to a lackluster revenue forecast for the first quarter that suggested flat growth.
"That suggests there are fewer newer customers, consumer fatigue and the impact from lower marketing spending," said Sameet Sinha, an analyst at B Riley. "That means not enough people are buying groupons
Groupon, unveiling its first results as a public company, said its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or 8 cents a share. That compares with a loss of $378.6 million, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Groupon reported a fourth-quarter loss of 2 cents a share. Revenue was $506.5 million, up 194 percent from the final quarter of 2010.
Groupon was expected to make 3 cents a share profit on revenue of $475 million in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Chicago-based company's shares slumped about 13 percent to $21.35 in after-hours trading following the results.
On Wednesday, Groupon forecast revenue of $510 million to $550 million in the first quarter of 2012, a slight increase from 2011's fourth quarter.
There was "some concern that the guidance looks flattish, sequentially," said Raymond James' Aaron Kessler. "Maybe investors are looking for a little bit more growth on a sequential basis."
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.